Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of The RMR Group worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $278,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

