Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.99% of Matrix Service worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after buying an additional 304,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 263,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 42.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 35.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 137,542 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

