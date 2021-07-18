Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of NeoPhotonics worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 24.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 352,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,466 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $599,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112,899 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.99. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,365 shares of company stock worth $1,041,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.