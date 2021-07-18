Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,218 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Mitek Systems worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.52 million, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

