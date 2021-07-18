Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,190 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.93 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

