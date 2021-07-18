Northern Trust Corp Sells 128,926 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,926 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 128,926 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Canadian Solar worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,735 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,187 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.