Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,123 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Flushing Financial worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $892,114.08. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $658.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.