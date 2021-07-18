Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,405 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Hanmi Financial worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $542.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

