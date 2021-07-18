Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,051 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.45% of Apollo Medical worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.