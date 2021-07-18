Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,289 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 299,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNR opened at $15.95 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

