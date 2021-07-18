Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,927 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

GMRE opened at $15.29 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a P/E ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

