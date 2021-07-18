Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,623 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of SunCoke Energy worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 99.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 353,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 95,711 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,311,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 111,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $550.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

