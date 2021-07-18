Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,086 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,086 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Phibro Animal Health worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.