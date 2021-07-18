Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,265 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,819 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Fossil Group worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $14,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after buying an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 387.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 390,182 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 175,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $624.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

