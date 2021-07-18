Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,448 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 162,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.