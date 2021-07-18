Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,821 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,821 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Ribbon Communications worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

RBBN stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

