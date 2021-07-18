Northern Trust Corp Sells 43,067 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,067 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of Mercantile Bank worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

