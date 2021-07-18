Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,670 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Outset Medical worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of OM stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,548 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

