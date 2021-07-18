Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,659 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Turning Point Brands worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of TPB opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

