Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,479 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Peoples Bancorp worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $562.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

