Northern Trust Corp Takes $6.76 Million Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,668,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

DSP stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 0.83.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

