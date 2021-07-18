Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

UBA opened at $19.14 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $770.96 million, a PE ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

