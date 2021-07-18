Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.

Shares of NRYYF remained flat at $$22.40 during midday trading on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

