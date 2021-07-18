Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $80,202.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00805612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

