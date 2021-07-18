Nuco.cloud (NCDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $621,789.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $645,907.52 and approximately $621,789.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00147942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.10 or 0.99702258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

