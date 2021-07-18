Nuggets Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00147317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.94 or 1.00021049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

