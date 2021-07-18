NULS Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. NULS has a total market cap of $35.03 million and approximately $22.20 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00101399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,686.58 or 0.99951809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.