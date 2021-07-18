Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,769 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.39% of Wolverine World Wide worth $44,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,201,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $75,808.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,907 shares of company stock worth $1,118,629. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.