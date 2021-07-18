Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Starwood Property Trust worth $47,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 119,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,939,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

