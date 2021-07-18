Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $42.08 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Commercial Metals worth $42,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

