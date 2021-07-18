Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $43.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 667,235 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $43,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

APLE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

