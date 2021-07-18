Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.20 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Aspen Technology worth $44,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,833 shares of company stock worth $10,018,540 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $93.93 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

