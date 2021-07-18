Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Amkor Technology worth $41,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

