Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Glacier Bancorp worth $43,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

