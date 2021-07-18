Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $42,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 342,542 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,492,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,940,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 215,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $7,037,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 266,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.41 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

