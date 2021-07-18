Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 104,285 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of NeoGenomics worth $42,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -542.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

