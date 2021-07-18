Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 213.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of American Campus Communities worth $42,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.