Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,407,363 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vistra worth $42,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,201,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 173,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 147,004 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.81 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,730 shares of company stock worth $1,663,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.