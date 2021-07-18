Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,901 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $43,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,928.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 99,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

