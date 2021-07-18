Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,417 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of KE worth $42,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of BEKE opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

