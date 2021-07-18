Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 34,475 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Sleep Number worth $43,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

