Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 794,251 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $43,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

