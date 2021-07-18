Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NKG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,430. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
