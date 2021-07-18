Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NKG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,430. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

