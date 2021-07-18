NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $347,169.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,130. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

