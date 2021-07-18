Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.33 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $89.33 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001682 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

