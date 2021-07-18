OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $578,664.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $578,664.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.25 or 0.00791095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

