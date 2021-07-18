ODUWA One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,328.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $6,328.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,780.25 or 1.00201730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003179 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.