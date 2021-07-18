ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $6,834.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,551.03 or 0.99903205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

