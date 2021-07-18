OKB (OKB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $165.10 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $652.02 million and $165.10 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $10.87 or 0.00034194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00800507 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

