Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $276,038,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

